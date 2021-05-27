"With any problem you face today, go to Jesus, your high priest" by: Caleb Gibson

Hi all. I’m hurting right now. And at the same time trusting God with everything that I can. My significant other and I broke up. I’m really trying to do what I can to stay still this time because I didn’t stay still during another hard time. His name is Zachary Bowens, he has yet accepted Jesus Christ in his heart. I ask that you pray with me a prayer that will help me stay strong in whatever it is that God has planned whether it’s with Zach or not… It’s very hard for me to accept that, that may be the case. That we don’t ever reconcile. I ask that you pray for strength for me, for Zach’s salvation, for reconciliation & wisdom. I have a lot of hope that God will restore yet at the same time feel like I’m not allowed to be so hopeful about something I don’t see or know. But isn’t that what hope is? I believe the enemy is destroying everything that means a lot to me right now. I ask that you help me to continue to pray, seek God in hard and good times, to put my trust in Him & for the devils lies to be gone once and for all. Or to at least know to discern the truth and a lie. Thank you all. please pray for Zach. For his heart to soften. I love him very much and I know God loves him more and longs to have Zach call Him his Father. To believe in what I hope for.