Everything tastes better outside (meet the Weekend Adventure Box!)
Meet the Weekend Adventure Box. Our dream getaway weekend of breakfast tacos, brats around the fire, hearty chili, fluffernutters, s’mores and drinks filled with local fruit. Ideal for cabins, van camping, backyards, or anywhere you have access to a cooler, basic cooking equipment, and a heat source. Everything in the box is hearty, delicious, playful, treads lightly on our natural resources and best of all, comes together in minutes with very limited prep (the recipe card even includes campfire cooking instructions!) For a whole weekend, all your meals are taken care of. So you can really and truly relax.www.cloverfoodlab.com