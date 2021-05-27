"Reel Reviews: ‘The Marksman’ trifecta – uneven pacing, weak storyline and terrible ending" by: Jessica Shepard

Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it) For more reviews, click here. “12 Mighty Orphans” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, language, some suggestive references, smoking, and brief teen drinking.] [Opens June 18 in theaters.] — When PTSD-afflicted, optimistic high school coach Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson) moves with his wife (Vinessa Shaw) and two daughters to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1938 in Ty Robert’s engaging, moving, factually inspired, entertaining, well-acted, down-to-Earth, star-studded (Robert Duvall, Treat Williams, Wayne Knight, Kelly Frye, Carlson Young, Natasha Bassett, Alice Eve, and Rooster McConaughey), 118-minute film based on Jim Dent’s novel “Twelve Mighty Orphans: Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football,” he joins forces with his selfless assistant coach (Martin Sheen) to turn a spirited group of angry teenage orphans (Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Lofland, Heath Freeman, Scott Haze, Lane Garrison, Slade Monroe, Tyler Silva, Sampley Barinaga, Michael Gohlky, Levi Dylan, et al.) into the Mighty Mites football team during the depression.