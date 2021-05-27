"Reel Reviews: ‘The Marksman’ trifecta – uneven pacing, weak storyline and terrible ending" by: Jessica Shepard

In 2015, Liam Neeson, the star of the Taken films, predicted he probably had “maybe two more years” of action films in him. In 2017, the actor implied that his action movie days might be behind him, only to immediately retract that statement and promise that he would “be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground.” Earlier this year, he seemed to change his mind once again, saying he had a couple more action films “in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it.”