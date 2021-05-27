YouTuber offers a taste of history
One of the appeals YouTube has is the fact it can offer almost anything to anyone. Of course, much of that is nothing more than entertainment, often aimed to cultivate a persona that can be built into a marketable brand. Yet, there are a few that blend education into an entertaining video – creating something more familiar to PBS viewers. One of the newer YouTube channels to gain recognition amongst the near limitless mass of videos published daily mixes food and history into an enjoyable weekly series.www.greenriverstar.com