Boys Lacrosse: Newton vs Morris Catholic

Jesuit and Dominican got two key things from the 47th Catholic High Invitational — a chance to excel and a gauge for top competition going into the final month of the cross country season. “I got passed up the end, but that is nothing new,” Jesuit’s Jack DesRoches said. “As...
Harry Boland scored three touchdowns to lead Caldwell in a 42-6 win over Morris Catholic, in West Caldwell. The win kept Caldwell unbeaten at 6-0 on the season. Boland ran in a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter and hauled in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Luke Kurzum. Kurzum...
The Watertown High School boys’ soccer team fell to visiting Catholic Memorial, 2-1, on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Victory Field. See more than two dozen pictures from the game by Raider Times staff photographer Leah Knipper-Davis by clicking on the image above. –Oct. 11, 2011–
Mt. Lebanon had just scored on a trick play to grab a two-touchdown lead and the Blue Devils were full of vigor. Then Mother Nature stepped up, stole all the momentum and forced Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic to go home. They’ll come back Saturday morning to settle who the...
Elyria Catholic relied on their bread and butter all night. Its ground-and-pound running game gave North Olmsted a lot of problems and pushed the Panthers to a 30-24 win over the Eagles on Senior Night Oct. 8 and stayed alive in the Great Lakes Conference Western Division. Ellis rushed for...
Joe Carter scored four goals as Central Catholic High School routed Hoopeston Area, 8-0, to capture the Class 1A Iroquois West Boys Soccer Regional championship Saturday at Gilman. Jacob Torry added two goals while Jaylen Bischoff and Ethan Blankenship each scored once as Central Catholic improved to 21-3-1. The Saints...
Jorge Pomales scored the game's lone goal to lift Trenton Catholic to a 1-0 victory against Maple Shade in Hamilton. Trenton Catholic is now 5-3-1 on the year as Patrick Vallen made two saves for Maple Shade (2-8).
ARLINGTON ― The Bishop Fenwick Crusaders boys soccer team didn’t wait long to score, and they defeated the Arlington Catholic Cougars 2-0 on Monday afternoon. While Bishop Fenwick head coach
I have talked extensively over the last number of weeks about men’s lacrosse. Discussing everything from Junior to Senior, Amateur to Professional. A topic I haven’t spent time on is the women’s game, and while the object is the same, the game itself is quite different. The origins of the...
WESTFORD - The sledgehammer. The belt. The flag. Offense. Defense. Special teams. There was nothing left to play for with a four-touchdown lead in the final minutes, right?. When Newton South set up at the Westford Academy 12-yard line, the WA sideline - where most of the starters stood - led the chant: "Preserve the shutout!"
Benet Academy football plays host to Joliet Catholic on Senior Night where the Hilltoppers pull away for the victory. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. It’s Senior Night for the Benet Redwings as they welcome the undefeated Joliet Catholic Hilltoppers to their home turf. Benet Academy football needs one more win to become playoff eligible. They won their last meeting 20-13 in 2018.
From his position on the bench, up-and-coming goalie prospect Alex Rode had a front-row seat to watch talented goalie AJ Barretto work his magic between the pipes for St. Paul’s School in 2015. When his turn came to play the following spring, Rode not only matched Barretto, he exceeded the...
PHILADELPHIA – In the larger picture, maybe it will only amount to an upset victory. But regardless of what happens moving forward, it will always represent significance for Lansdale Catholic. When the Crusaders left their home field last Friday after stunning previously undefeated La Salle, 3-0, they celebrated as though...
Hudson Rue struck twice while Hayes Hulitt added two assists as Pitman won, 6-1, in an away game with Gloucester Catholic. Elijah Crispin, Cole Kelly, Gilbert Williams and Cole Sharpnack rounded out the scoring for Pitman (9-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Williams, Owen Boulton and Sean Monteith each had...
Jose Aguirre and Destin Roman scored a goal apiece to help Parsippany defeat Morris Tech, 2-0 in Parsippany. Emir Ayaz and Giancarlo Ferrara assisted on the scores, respectively. Parsippany shot the ball 12 times. Morris Tech is now 5-9-1.
Musa Musa converted a pass from Robert Addo in overtime as 18th-seeded Nottingham won, 1-0, over 15th-seeded Trenton Catholic in the play-in round of the Mercer County Tournament in Hamilton. Aidan Holman saved five shots to receive the shutout for Nottingham (2-11), which outshot Trenton Catholic (7-4-1) by 15-6. Nottingham...
PLEASANT HILL – Newton beat WL-S, 3-2, in non-league boys soccer. Scoring goals for WL-S were Matthew Christison and Logan Saylor. Christison and DJ Yoder had the Tigers’ assists and Carter Titus had 5 saves in goal. The Tigers (9-4-2) play their final regular season game on Saturday at 11...
