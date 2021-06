"We have this crazy tendency to say thank you in a deep way only when we are parting ways," says Bishop Hughes, "when someone is moving away or moving on or when someone dies so they aren't there anymore to even hear how grateful we are. So I want to encourage us that, in this time of transition, one of the ways we can make a complicated time more joyful is to thank those who have helped us so much along this way." (Time: 4:50.)