Young anglers invited to enter semi-virtual Youth Fishing Tournament
Families are being invited to bring their kids out to try casting a line for a big fish in freshwater public ponds throughout the state when the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control holds its 35th annual Youth Fishing Tournament (https://dnrec.alpha.delaware.gov/events/2021-semi-virtual-youth-fishing-tournament/) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, June 5. The tournament is free of charge and will be held rain or shine.www.coastalpoint.com