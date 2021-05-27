Cancel
Harbans Deol

By Correctional News
correctionalnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Harbans Deol, medical director for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS), was honored recently for his service during the pandemic. The NDCS was well-represented at a ceremony for recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards—as 18 individuals received a desk plaque and a Nebraska Navy admiralship from Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, May 14. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.

correctionalnews.com
