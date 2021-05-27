An Improved Measure of Musical Noise Based on Spectral Kurtosis

In classical mechanics, a natural way to simplify a many body problem is to ``replace'' some of the elements of the composite system with surrogate force fields. In the realm of quantum mechanics, however, such a description is rarely compatible with the formalism of the theory. Nevertheless, the quantum version of external field models -- the so-called noise representations -- can be employed in certain circumstances. The mathematics behind these models indicate that the appearing fields typically exhibit random fluctuations, hence, the name noise field is more apt. In principle, measuring a classical force field is a trivial task; all that is needed is a probe equipped with an accelerometer that can be moved around while taking the measure of forces that affect it. Unfortunately, an analogous method cannot work in the quantum case. As indicated by the theory, the result of any measurement performed on the quantum system affected by a noise field always appear as an average over fluctuations, therefore, it is impossible to observe the noise fluctuations by measuring the state of the probe. Here, we will demonstrate that this limitation can be circumvented and that it is possible to expose the noise field fluctuations to direct observation. This allows one to sample the noise trajectories (stochastic realizations), store them, and later use them to simulate the dynamics of open quantum systems affected by the noise.