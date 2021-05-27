Black Leadership Equals Hope for Educational Transformation

We are in a unique position in the history of the State of New York. For the first time, African Americans hold two out of three of the most powerful leadership positions in state government. The speaker of the New York State Assembly is Carl E. Heastie from the Bronx. He is the first Black person to hold this position. The majority leader of the New York State Senate is Andrea Stewart-Cousins from Westchester County. She is the first woman to hold this position.