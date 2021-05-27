Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Some Thoughts on the Common Toad

Berfrois
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the swallow, before the daffodil, and not much later than the snowdrop, the common toad salutes the coming of spring after his own fashion, which is to emerge from a hole in the ground, where he has lain buried since the previous autumn, and crawl as rapidly as possible towards the nearest suitable patch of water. Something – some kind of shudder in the earth, or perhaps merely a rise of a few degrees in the temperature – has told him that it is time to wake up: though a few toads appear to sleep the clock round and miss out a year from time to time – at any rate, I have more than once dug them up, alive and apparently well, in the middle of the summer.

www.berfrois.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Toad#Anglo Catholic#The Bank Of England#Persephone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Books & Literaturesouthplattesentinel.com

Thoughts on equations

How does one recognize great writing in a novel, a work of history, or a scientific treatise? The typical answers include: if it sells 5,000 copies, if it makes the “New York Times Best Seller” list, if it wins a literary prize, if a literary critic gives his or her stamp of approval, or if it is printed for decades.
AnimalsWKBW-TV

Melinda’s Garden Moment - attracting toads to your garden

Toads make great gardening partners. They eat insects, slugs and snails and ask for very little in return. Help attract these natural predators to your garden. Create an inviting habitat for these critters. Leave some leaf litter under trees and shrubs and in the garden. Include a shallow pond or...
Las Cruces, NMalvareviewcourier.com

Random Thoughts

As we saw last week, I found myself – a few years ago – in the Las Cruces office of the New Mexico motor vehicle department trying to obtain a local driver’s license. In the process of moving from Tennessee to my new home, however, I had inadvertently allowed my current license to expire by a few days. Consequently, I had to take a driver’s exam in order to get a new one.
Animalslangleyadvancetimes.com

Environmentalists prep for annual Langley toad migration

It’s almost time for South Langley’s annual toad migration, and the staff and volunteers at the A Rocha environmental group are getting ready to protect the amphibious travellers on their journey. Every year, western toads hatch by the tens of thousands in ponds just north of Campbell Valley Regional Park...
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Naples man invents product to repel toxic cane toads

Toxic toads are invading Florida yards, and officials are warning you to protect your pets and children. Cane toads are an invasive species and can be deadly for cats and dogs. As a pet owner, Andreas Kunz of Naples knows all about them. His golden retriever got too close to...
Politicscoastalmags.com

Common Ground

Once upon a time, stories about our families, their adventures, our origins, and history would be passed down at the family dinner table. It was pleasant and, although memorable, it wasn’t a perfect system. When elders die, they take an enormous amount of family, community, and institutional memories and information...
Mental Healthnorthstarcommunity.com

Thoughts on Control…

I’m going to spend some time revisiting some old blog posts and updating based on how I see things today. I’m not sure if it’ll be interesting or not- but I tend to think it’s a good thing to be willing to change our minds about things and be open to new ideas. So I’m going to start each day of this series with my old post and follow them up with some thoughts based on how I think about things now:
Animalsocala-news.com

Cattle Egret Catching A Toad

Patience on a rainy day paid off for this cattle egret that caught a toad for a snack. Thanks to Nancy Stephens for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
EntertainmentPosted by
Hudson Reporter

Cancel Culture & George Orwell

As tearing down monuments and statues, rewriting history and changing names of buildings named after historic figures, critical race theory, NY Times project 1619 continues under the growing cancel culture, it reminds me of George Orwell who said “Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Performing Artsvtcng.com

Free ‘Year with Frog and Toad’ performance

A free performance of the Tony Award-nominated “A Year with Frog and Toad” will be held Saturday, June 12, 10:30 a.m and 3:30 p.m., will be held on the Circus Lawn, Shelburne Museum, 6000 Shelburne Road, Shelburne. The musical follows two of literature’s greatest friends, Frog and Toad, through four...
Louisiana Stategatesnotes.com

Toads, carp, and other human errors

The journalist Elizabeth Kolbert has created a fascinating beat for herself. I’m not sure how she would describe the field she covers, but I’d call it something like “humanity’s impact on nature and our attempts to control it.”. That dry description doesn’t really do Elizabeth’s work justice, though. She brings...
Lifestylethevibes.com

Lost and found Bornean toad ‘hops’ on to scientist’s watch

PROFESSOR Indraneil Dass, Neil for short, wears a very unique watch, one that is as extraordinary as his profession. Neil is a herpetologist – a scientist who studies amphibians and reptiles – and he is an internationally-renowned expert on all things toads and frogs, newts and salamanders as well as snakes, terrapins, tortoises and every cold-blooded tetrapod that lives on Earth.
Trumann, ARDemocrat Tribune

Toads Are Good For Your Garden

Toads are great to have in your garden. They dine on bugs and are a natural pest control. Dogs love to investigate anything that moves. Toads are everywhere and can pose a health hazard to an unwary dog. Dogs and toads are not good playmates. In fact, in a game of toad-catching by the dog, it’s usually the toad 1 and dog 0, which leaves the dog shaking his head and foaming at the mouth.
Green Lake County, WIspectrumnews1.com

Volunteers help WDNR track frog, toad populations

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — Three separate nights every year, Jon Roti Roti gets in his car and drives around the southern part of Green Lake County. His run includes 10 stops, at each one he gets out for five minutes and listens. “Then you record the frog calling that you...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Sky’s the limit: how Bronze Age people travelled and traded much further afield than commonly thought

Buried in the heart of Europe 3,600 years ago, the Nebra Sky Disc is an archaeological find unlike any other. It was excavated illegally in 1999 by two metal detectorists who at first thought they had stumbled on a bucket lid. The State Museum of Prehistory in Halle, Germany, acquired the artefact following a Swiss police sting operation in a Basel hotel in 2002.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Toad in the Hole

Prepare sausages: Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausages and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Remove from the heat and transfer to a buttered 9x12- or 9x13-inch baking dish. Pour oil from the skillet over the sausages; brush oil with a pastry brush all over the bottom and up the sides of the dish.
IndustryPosted by
iHeartRadio

McCormick Is Warning Customers To Check Their Spices

Even people who don't cook very often have spices laying around - who can get through life without some black pepper? However, if you move through your seasoning too slowly, it winds up sitting on your shelf for years, and it turns out that happens to a lot of people. So many in fact that McCormick, the largest spice manufacturer in the world, has issued a warning to its customers.
PetsEurekAlert

Eastern spadefoot toad (image)

Disclaimer: AAAS and EurekAlert! are not responsible for the accuracy of news releases posted to EurekAlert! by contributing institutions or for the use of any information through the EurekAlert system.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Reece Shearsmith: ‘League of Gentlemen was shocking to some people – other people thought it was silly’

In August last year, Reece Shearsmith spent two weeks in a secluded forest. The actor-writer, famed for his work on the highly original BBC comedies The League of Gentleman and Inside No 9, had been called up two months earlier, in the height of lockdown, by Ben Wheatley. The acclaimed director wanted him for In the Earth, a twisted folk horror tale set in a world that has been ravaged by – yes – a virus pandemic.“We were the 25 people that crept out of hiding and went outside into the woods and made this thing and it was liberating,”...