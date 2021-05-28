Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambria County, PA

Class-action suit takes aim at prothonotary offices across state

By Shawn Curtis scurtis@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ir1ld_0aEEaJgY00
Cambria County Courthouse is shown in this file photo. By John Rucosky jrucosky@tribdem.com

A pair of Delaware County school districts are at the head of a class-action lawsuit filed against prothonotary offices in 54 Pennsylvania county Courts of Common Pleas over alleged overcharging of fees.

Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said the action is a result of excessive fees allegedly charged to political subdivisions when filing complaints in prothonotary offices.

“In some counties in the eastern United States, it costs as much as $350 to file a complaint,” Barbin said. “In Cambria County, it costs $110 to $115, and $60 to $75 of our $115 is fees that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court puts on, so that’s out of our control. The prothonotary charges $40 to file a complaint.

“In that fee law, there’s a clause at the end of it saying no political subdivision should be required to pay more than $10 to file a document. Everybody’s sort of ignored that. The prothonotary, my entire legal career, starting in 1981, has charged subdivisions the same that they charge everybody else.”

The suit, which names Chester Upland School District and the Chichester School District as class representatives, was filed on April 30.

Subdivisions protected under the act include townships, boroughs, cities, counties and school districts. Municipal authorities are not included under the umbrella covered by the act.

Barbin said that Cambria County Prothonotary Lisa Crynock had recently completed an audit of the Cambria County office’s ledgers over the past four years and stated that, if the office was only allowed to charge $10 per filing to political subdivisions, the county would owe a total of $3,000 to various subdivisions within the county.

The Somerset County Prothonotary’s Office is also one of the 54 counties named in the legal filing.

Each office now has a window to respond to the claims, Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera said.

“Basically, the underlying issue is that they claim there’s an obscure state provision that caps the filing fee that can be charged to a political subdivision, such as a school district, to $10,” Barbera said. “So if the filing fee is $17.50, they say you can only charge $10.”

County officials have reviewed the petition and, at this point, do not plan on relying on a joint defense being spearheaded by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

“If we just assumed for argument’s sake that the plaintiff was right about everything they claim, our exposure would be minimal,” Barbera said.

At Thursday’s meeting of the Cambria County Board of Commissioners, Barbin explained the situation to the county commissioners before they voted to approve an agreement with McNees, Wallace & Nurick for legal representation in the suit, along with entering into a joint defense agreement with other Pennsylvania counties.

Barbin told the commissioners that he would try to find the most inexpensive resolution if the county prothonotary’s office was found to be in the wrong.

“The attorney fees could far surpass any actual amount that was allegedly overcharged,” Barbin said.

The complaint asks for four years of excessive fees back.

“It might be a whole lot cheaper to just refund the money right now,” Barbin said. “We’re double-checking that all things say what we think they say, and to make sure everything’s calculated right and proper. But I intend to contact the political subdivisions who have filed complaints and other documents about refunds.”

The proactive approach, Barbin feels, might be in the best interest of county residents.

“Is there a way we can short-circuit our involvement?” Barbin said. “If we can short-circuit the involvement and get out of the case before the attorneys start running up big bills, that would be very beneficial to the taxpayers.”

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
290
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cambria County, PA
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Delaware County, PA
Education
Cambria County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Delaware County, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prothonotary#Mcnees Wallace Nurick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden signs into law bill establishing Juneteenth as federal holiday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law Thursday, officially making June 19 a federal holiday and giving national recognition to a day commemorating emancipation. "Juneteenth marks both a long, hard night of slavery and subjugation and the promise of a brighter morning to...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

McCarthy slams Biden for giving 'Putin a pass' after years of silence on Trump's relationship with Russian president

(CNN) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy criticized President Joe Biden's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying in a statement on Thursday that Biden "gave Vladimir Putin a pass." "The American people suffered massive disruptions because of Russia-linked cyber-attacks," McCarthy said in a statement released Thursday. "Two Americans, both...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US drops lawsuit, closes probe over Bolton book

The Justice Department (DOJ) is dropping its lawsuit and criminal investigation related to former White House national security adviser John Bolton ’s memoir, which attracted the ire of former President Trump due to its critical account of his administration. Two people familiar with the matter told The New York Times...
TennisPosted by
CBS News

Rafael Nadal drops out of Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Rafael Nadal has announced he is dropping out of Wimbledon as well as the Tokyo Olympics, citing the need for more recovery time for his body. "It's never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the No. 3-ranked men's tennis player tweeted Thursday.
EconomyPosted by
NBC News

Jobless claims show surprise increase to highest level in a month

Initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week despite an ongoing recovery in the U.S. employment market, the Labor Department reported Thursday. First-time filings for unemployment insurance for the week ended June 12 totaled 412,000, compared to the previous week’s 375,000. That was the highest number since May 15. Economists surveyed...