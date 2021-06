This past Sunday, The Rev. Dr. Jill H. Small, the senior pastor at The Bath Church stood cheerfully in her kitchen and made me a PB&J and a caprese salad. We had just left our first in-person worship service since the church closed down for COVID in March of 2020. Jill was also hungry and had to attend to a funeral that afternoon, and still served me first. There is never a time that genuine cheerful hospitality is not moving to me. Some of the greatest gifts of hospitality I’ve ever witnessed were from people of faith. And people of faith, if we’re being honest, can also be inhospitable.