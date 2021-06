Replacing fuel for PCTC fleet since first LNG-fueled PCTC in Oct 2020. NYK to have 20 LNG-fueled PCTCs by fiscal 2028-29 from $1.8 bil investment. Japan's NYK said June 15 it will build 12 LNG-fueled pure car, truck carriers, or PCTCs, by fiscal year 2028-29 (April-March) under memorandum of understandings with Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard as it sees LNG as "bridge" shipping fuel in its efforts toward zero carbon emission ships.