Archer to work on P&A campaign for Wintershall Dea

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell non-strategic acreage in the Permian Basin to an affiliate of Colgate Energy Partners III, LLC, for $508 million, subject to closing adjustments to reflect an April 1, 2021 effective date. The transaction, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, includes approximately 25,000 net acres in the Southern Delaware Basin in Texas with current production of approximately 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from about 360 active wells. Proceeds from the sale will be applied toward debt reduction.