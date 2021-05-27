‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Go On A Wild Disney Adventure
Disney has gone down this route before, making movies based on Disneyworld attractions. While the Pirates of the Caribbean films are the gold standard in terms of box office, others have not been quite as successful: Tomorrowland, The Haunted Mansion, and The Country Bears spring to mind. But with Jungle Cruise the expectation is that it will be huge, and how can it not be with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt leading this voyage?punchdrunkcritics.com