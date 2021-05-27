Cancel
Cars

Brap Talk Podcast #64 – T-800

By Jensen Beeler
Asphalt & Rubber
 21 days ago

Episode 64 of the Brap Talk motorcycle podcast is out with another “weekly” episode, for your two-wheeled listening pleasure. In this episode, we talk about how the Oregon legislature just just passed a lane-sharing law in the Beaver State, though we are sad to hear that the bill has just today been vetoed by Oregon Governor Kate Brown.

