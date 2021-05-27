Brap Talk Podcast #64 – T-800

We sat down with Phil Law of Pembree to pick up on the theme of sustainability, in-house design and local production that we have already discussed on previous episodes. We also invited the distributor of Pembree pedals in Switzerland, James Drew, back to the conversation to provide the perspective of the Swiss market and to shed light on how Pembree was received locally. We cover a lot of ground in our conversation, from the history and spirit of Pembree, how to manage growth sustainably, and what transparency and carbon neutrality mean in the bike industry today. The flip side to the business perspective and driving change from the supply side is, of course, consumer choice. That’s why we spend quite a bit of time on what our dollars and Swiss francs can do to initiate change and what other brands apart from Pembree are doing to ensure better outcomes. For a good start and some pointers, check out The European Bike Project.