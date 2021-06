With less than two weeks left for the current session of the Oregon State Legislative Assembly, there's lots going on. Legislators have passed a bill paving the way for a new police oversight board in Portland, and they've made Juneteenth an official state holiday. House Republicans have signed a letter encouraging one of their own, Rep. Mike Nearman, to resign following the release of a new video showing him appearing to plan to let rioters into the State Capitol. On Tuesday, legislators also passed a bill that makes it easier to find land to be used for affordable housing.