Sound Beach, NY

Town Dedicates Groveland Park Blvd. in Sound Beach to Honor HM2 Glen “Doc” Moody U.S. Navy

brookhavenny.gov
 22 days ago

Farmingville, NY – On Tuesday, May 25, the Town of Brookhaven dedicated Groveland Park Blvd. in Sound Beach in honor of HM2 Glen “Doc” Moody, U.S. Navy. A large crowd of family, friends and neighbors gathered at the corner of Groveland Park Blvd. and 7th Street, across from where Glen was raised, and his family still lives. During the event, Glen’s brother George spoke in heartfelt words about his brother’s military service and his struggle to cope with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Pictured at left (left to right) are Brookhaven Town Highway Superintendent Dan Losquadro; Glen Moody’s family: brother, George; sister, Jennifer; mother, Diane; father, Glen, Sr., Councilwoman Jane Bonner and event emcee, Bryan Mastrangelo. Pictured at right is Glen “Doc” Moody. The event was also attended by friends and neighbors, as well as members of VFW Post 6249 from Rocky Point, Long Island Sea Cadets, the Sound Beach Fire Department and more.

www.brookhavenny.gov
