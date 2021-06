England’s Euro 2020 campaign begins with a clash against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday.The game gives Gareth Southgate and his team the chance to make up for their loss to the Croats in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals, while laying down a marker in Group D, in which Scotland and Czech Republic are also present.Fans have had a tough time predicting England’s starting XI, although Southgate suggested that he knows 10 of his starters already.Croatia Euro 2020 squad guide and ones to watchEverything you need to know about Scotland at Euro 2020Breaking down Czech Republic’s Euro 2020 chancesEngland will...