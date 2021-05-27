Cancel
Greensboro, NC

Jamestown man, 25, dies after motorcycle crash Wednesday in Greensboro, police say

By Staff Report
Winston-Salem Journal
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENSBORO — A 25-year-old Jamestown man died Wednesday after losing control of his motorcycle along Patterson Street, according to a news release from Greensboro Police. Police say Bryan Chase Ballard crashed just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as he was driving south on Patterson toward Norwalk Street. Police believe speed was a contributing factor in the crash, the release said.

journalnow.com
