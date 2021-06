Watch how Jason Aldean's Mansion is finished after two years of work and the family is all moved in to the resort style property in this video update. Jason Aldean’s new mansion outside of Nashville is fabulous with all of the custom dream features of a resort vacation. The new home sits on plenty of acres with no visible neighbors and has a backyard that rivals most high-end vacation resorts. The Aldean family completed their move-in June 13, 2020 and have been hosting friends and family at the new house. It is hard to believe that it has already been two years since the Aldean family moved into the new house. Watch the video below for a tour of the property and see more details below.