A new centre-back will probably be near the top of Celtic’s summer wish list. The club struggled at the back through the course of the previous season. There were a couple of reasons for that. Firstly, Christopher Jullien spent the majority of the season on the sidelines dealing with injuries. Secondly, Shane Duffy failed to find his feet in Scottish football after arriving to much fanfare on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.