[YMMV] Amex Offers - On Cellphone bill, Spend $125 or more by 10/18/21, get $5 back. Upto 4 times. - $0

By NavyGame801
slickdeals.net
 22 days ago

[YMMV] Amex Offers - On Cellphone bill, Spend $125 or more by 10/18/21, get $5 back. Upto 4 times. - $0 Enrollment limited. You must first add offer to an eligible Card by 7/23/2021 and then use same Card to redeem. Only U.S.-issued American Express® Cards are eligible. Limit 1 enrolled Card per Card Member across all American Express offer channels. Your enrollment of an eligible American Express Card for this offer extends only to that Card. Offer valid only for payments for wireless telephone service charges made directly with US wireless telephone service providers via online, mobile app, or by phone. Purchases made with third parties, authorized retailers or resellers are excluded. Excludes purchases for VoIP, hardware, equipment, and bundled home/cable services. Offer is non-transferable. Limit of 4 statement credits (total of $20 back) per Card Member. The enrolled Card account must not be cancelled or past due to receive statement credits. Any benefit earned from this offer is in addition to the rewards (i.e. Membership Rewards or cash back) earned as part of your existing Card benefits, but your ability to earn spend-based rewards for the purchase will be based on the amount after any statement credit or other discount is applied. Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after 10/18/2021, provided that American Express receives information from the merchant about your qualifying purchase.

slickdeals.net
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
