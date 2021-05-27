Lattimer, Robert

On Monday, May 17, 2021, Robert Harry (Bob) Lattimer passed away peacefully at home at the age of 95, surrounded by friends and family. Bob was born to Harry and Orra Lattimer in Akron, Ohio, on August 31, 1925. He leaves his son, Bob Lattimer and wife Debbie, daughter-in-law Ellie Milligan, grandchildren Marcus Lattimer, Bill Milligan, and Jessica Vold (Brandon), five great-granddaughters, Jasmine, Kyan and Grace Milligan, and Blakely and Riley Vold, sisters Betty Steinmetz and Jo Ann Devine, brothers Harry Lattimer, Don Lattimer, and Steve Lattimer. He was preceded in death by his son Bill (Lattimer) Milligan, father Harry, mother Orra, and sister Pat Sayer. After finishing studies in commercial art in high school, Bob enlisted in the Navy, serving as a Mineman from June 26, 1943, until April 4, 1946, in the Pacific Theater. During this time, he endured a kamikaze attack on the USS Terror, was transported from San Francisco to Honolulu on the USS Indianapolis carrying parts of the atomic bomb Little Boy and finished his tour by receiving infantry training in Honolulu in preparation for the invasion of Japan. After the war, he returned to Cleveland, Ohio, where he married his first wife, Marry Ellen Milligan (deceased) and had his first son Bill in 1949. When the war in Korea broke out, Bob re-enlisted in the Navy, where he served again until August 30, 1951. Bob met his second wife, Gertie McGuire (deceased) while working at Container Corporation of America in Cleveland, OH. Bob and Gertie had his second son, Bob, in 1958 and moved to Maple Heights, Ohio. Continuing his passion for serving the community, Bob worked as a firefighter for the Cleveland Heights Fire Department until he retired in 1979 when they moved to Rome, GA. During the 42 years Bob lived in Rome, he worked as a physical therapist technician customizing tables and wheelchairs for Northwest Georgia Regional Hospital patients. He retired for the second time in 1995. A gift he received for this retirement was a framed plaque reading, "I wasn't born in the South - but I got here as soon as I could". That plaque hung proudly on Bob's wall until the day he died. He truly loved living in the South and his Rome community. After retiring from Northwest Regional, Bob worked for a time in security at Berry College until finely retiring for good to focus on serving his community in other ways. Bob, known for his wit and humor, had many interests, including collecting coins, stamps, and just about anything that could be categorized somehow. Not to mention the volumes of pennies and quarters he saved, undoubtedly coming from the frugality instilled in him growing up during the Great Depression. Bob also enjoyed puzzles of all kinds, history (especially WWII), science, and astronomy. He was a very organized individual who you would rarely find without a list of some sort in his pocket. Ledgers and calendars were all meticulously maintained on his desk. Bob also loved dogs, particularly his beloved Dachshund Gretchen. A lifelong member of the Humane Society, there were few periods in Bob's life when there wasn't a canine by his side. While living in Ohio, he was deeply involved in the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, and various other volunteer positions. While in Rome, Bob was very involved with the American Legion, Rome Post 5, volunteering for events and serving on the Honor Guard until he could no longer safely navigate graveside terrain. The funeral will be held at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, Friday, June 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM. A social gathering will follow in the Winthrop Court Assisted Living social hall at 2:00 PM. The current CDC COVID-19 guidelines must be followed at both locations. The family asks for donations to the Humane Society or the American Legion Rome Post 5 Honor Guard in place of flowers.