Whether or not Juan Foyth was on the list of players Tottenham wanted to sell or “had” to sell is unclear, either way, it looks like Foyth is leaving. The need for a rebuild at Tottenham Hotspur is not a surprise and to have a real rebuild, some outgoing transfers must occur. According to reports out of Spain, Tottenham Hotspur has sold Juan Foyth, who is not going to return from loan at Villarreal ending his tenure at N17.