Kelly, Billy

Mr. Billy Joe Kelly, age 75, of Lindale, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021, at his residence. Mr. Kelly was born in Rome, Georgia on June 29, 1945, son of the late John Morgan Kelly and the late Elizabeth "Betty" Shiflett Kelly. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Katrina Kelly and Carolyn Michelle Kelly, and by a brother, Randy Kelly. Mr. Kelly was a roofer and was of the Christian faith. He was a very sociable person and loved playing cards and horseshoes and enjoyed buying and selling cars. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Kelly; three daughters, Angela Kelly, Kimberly Kelly, and Brandi Kelly; five brothers, Alton Kelly, Mac Kelly, Junior Kelly, Gene Kelly, and Tony Kelly; a sister, Charlene Kelly Mellot; 15 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jimmy Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Pleasant Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 12 noon until 1:45pm. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30pm and include: Ricky Moore, John Hudgins, Gene Kelly, Skyler Helton, and Anthony Minter. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.