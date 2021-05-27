Cancel
Hanover, VA

TBD Flowers Way, Hanover, VA 23111

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Rock Creek- RCI Builders new community off of Westwood Road in Old Church! Gorgeous, large 10+ acre lots in Hanover County! The "Pennington" Floor Plan is featured here on Lot 10. Generous hardwood package, 9 foot and vaulted ceilings, upgraded trim package, large kitchen island are a few of the many upgrades to this home. Build this plan or choose from one of RCI's many other plans to personalize yourself! Prices starting in the mid $500's- be first and reserve your lot today!

