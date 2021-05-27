White, Billie

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMr. Billie Gene "Bill" White, age 88, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away on Wednesday. May 26, 2021, at a local hospital. Mr. White was born in Floyd County, Georgia on November 29, 1932, son of the late Henry Broughton White and the late Jessie Ann Bolton White. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Laura Elizabeth Alford White, and by 5 siblings, Boyd White, Bobby White, Ann Ingram, Jane Cordell, and Nancy Reid. Mr. White was an avid baseball player and fan, having played on the Lindale Mill baseball team in the 1950's. Prior to retirement, he worked for Fox Manufacturing and the Rome Housing Authority. After retirement, he worked at Millican's in Lindale and most recently was a door greeter at the East Rome Walmart. Survivors include 2 children, Cathy White, Silver Creek, and Roy White, Silver Creek; his granddaughter, Michelle White, Rome; 2 brothers, John White (Glenda), Rome, and Earl White, Cartersville; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 5pm until 7pm at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Interment will take place at a later date in Floyd Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please contact Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, for memorial donation information. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of funeral arrangements.

