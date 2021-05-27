The Automotive Finance Market Continued to Move Forward at a Healthy Pace in Q1 2021, with Total Open Loan Balances Reaching $1.288 trillion
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The automotive finance market saw strong performance during the first quarter, according to Experian’s Q1 2021 State of the Automotive Finance Market report. Total open automotive loan balances increased from $1.168 trillion in Q1 2020 to $1.288 trillion in Q1 2021. Much of the growth was driven by captive lenders, who saw significant growth year-over-year, from 23.82% of the automotive finance market share to 28.02% from Q1 2020 to Q1 2021.www.autodealertodaymagazine.com