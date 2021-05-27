Cancel
DJ Bien-Aime II: Message to Jets: Go get Julio Jones from Falcons

Leader-Telegram
 30 days ago

NEW YORK — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made a statement on Monday morning that set the football world on fire. “I’m outta there,” Jones told Shannon Sharpe on Fox Sports’ “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed.”. And according to reports, the Falcons have been trying to move Jones for some...

www.leadertelegram.com
Related
NFLUSA Today

Titans turned to Nick Saban as Julio Jones reference before trade

Before the Tennessee Titans pulled the trigger on the deal for wide receiver Julio Jones, they checked in with the star’s former college head coach to get more insight on the player. After Jones made his practice debut on Thursday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel revealed that the team reached...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Julio Jones, Titans, Texans

New Titans’ WR Julio Jones commented on the situation involving his trade and his future in Nashville after his first practice with his new team. “First off I just want to thank Atlanta,” Jones said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It was home for me for the last decade. The fan base, the Atlanta Falcons, the whole organization, without them, they gave me the opportunity to showcase my ability and what I can do and my absolute love for the game. Being here at the Titans, I love it. I’m very excited to be a part of this organization. Just the team camaraderie. Just the whole atmosphere and everything here just feels like when I was in college at the University of Alabama. It’s amazing here. That’s where I’m at right now. Had a great day today. Just finished the workout. I’m excited about being here.”
NFLatozsportsnashville.com

Highlights of Julio Jones at His First Titans Practice

The tweets were flowing this past week as new Tennessee Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones took the practice field for the first time in two-tone blue. Yes, it was not a fever dream. The future hall-of-famer did not disappoint. Jones was explosive throughout all of the drills and looked fully...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Analyst Has Pessimistic View of Julio Jones Trade

The Tennessee Titans’ decision to trade for Julio Jones this week has been widely regarded as a good move. Yet it would be inaccurate to say the feeling is universal. The Titans sent a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and a fourth-round choice in 2023 to the Atlanta Falcons for Jones (plus a sixth-round pick in 2023). That is hardly a king’s ransom for a player who is a seven-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive receivers in NFL history.
NFLYardbarker

Julio Jones responds to possibility of fewer targets with Titans

For many years, Julio Jones was the key man in the Atlanta Falcons offense. In 2021, he’ll go to a team where he’s arguably not even the No. 1 wide receiver. Jones’ trade to the Tennessee Titans likely means fewer targets for the standout wide receiver. The Titans also have to make sure A.J. Brown gets his share of targets, all while simultaneously ensuring that star running back Derrick Henry gets plenty of touches as well. Fortunately, the prospect of a slightly smaller role in the offense isn’t bothering Jones.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Julio Jones not worried about stats decreasing with Titans

NFLlatestnewspost.com

Julio Jones trade: Falcons’ Russell Gage ‘ready’ for increased role using what All-Pro taught him

For all of the hubbub regarding the recent injury notes on Julio Jones, the fact is he remains arguably the best wide receiver in the entire NFL. He’s now off to prove that for the Tennessee Titans instead of the Atlanta Falcons, with the latter garnering draft picks from the former in exchange for the future Hall of Fame receiver. Matt Ryan noted ahead of the trade that he “doesn’t know” what the Falcons offense would look like without Jones, but Russell Gage is hoping to help the team figure it out quickly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Teams Tennessee Titans star Julio Jones will torch in 2021

The Tennessee Titans brought Julio Jones here to make plays. Period. It’s been a while since Tennessee Titans fans have seen Julio Jones. The last time they played the Atlanta Falcons was September 29th of 2019. Jones, obviously, was on the other sideline for that one, but the two-tone blue handled him pretty well.
NFLYardbarker

Should Falcons target offensive or defensive free agents with cap savings from Julio Jones trade?

The Julio Jones trade created much-needed cap space to sign the Falcons 2021 rookie class. However, I’ve already discussed it wasn’t the only way Terry Fontenot could’ve created the cap space — i.e., Julio Jones restructure, Grady Jarrett extension/restructure, etc. Regardless, Jones is now in Tennessee, and Atlanta has enough money to sign their rookie class, but there is an excess of anywhere between $7.75 million and $9.03 million after signing the 2021 draft class.
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Julio Jones' message to his skeptics: 'stay tuned'

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson has never been one to shy away from talented players with durability issues. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Bud Dupree and cornerback Caleb Farley are all proof of Robinson’s prioritization of talent above injury history. So, when the Titans traded for wide receiver Julio...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Newly-Added Julio Jones Knows Challenges Titans’ Offense Could Present

Patriots Mailbag: Could Young Wide Receiver Be Surprise Roster Candidate?. Julio Jones has joined the Tennessee Titans, and it didn’t take him long to realize just how talented the offense now is. The Titans feature two-time rushing champion and All-Pro Derrick Henry in the backfield while A.J. Brown, now entering...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFLTR Review: Who Won The Julio Jones Trade?

The NFL’s big summer blockbuster dropped on Sunday and NFLTR Review has you covered breaking down the Julio Jones trade:. Why the Falcons couldn’t do better than a second-round pick. Should the Titans be worried about the wheels falling off Jones?. What history says about 32-year-old receivers. The Big Picture:...
NFLallfans.co

3 Moves Falcons Should Make After Julio Jones Trade

When the Atlanta Falcons decided to part ways with two-time All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones at the end of May, it signaled the beginning of a transitional period for the franchise. The transaction indicates that the Falcons probably don’t believe they will be a factor in the NFC playoff race...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans news: 3 Takeaways from Julio Jones first full day

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans (Mandatory Credit: Imagn images photo pool) For the Tennessee Titans, mandatory minicamp begins on June 15th, and it runs through the 17th. The final voluntary offseason practice, one that was open to the media, is officially in our rear-view mirrors, and though Denico Autry was in attendance for the first time, other notables like A.J. Brown, Janoris Jenkins, Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, and Derrick Henry were still absent.
NFLjioforme.com

Saints’ Twitter reaction to Julio Jones’s deal – NFL Sports

When the Atlanta Falcons drafted a Florida tight-end Kyle pieFir tts2021 NFL Draft Round, New Orleans Saints FansAs a matter of course Concernedt their division rAggressive firepower of ival. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Hayden Hurst, and now Kyle Pitts?. Fans of the NFC South area, don’t be afraid....
NFLSportsBook Review

Are the Titans Super Bowl Contenders After Trading for Julio Jones?

The Titans pulled off the move of the summer so far by acquiring Julio Jones and a sixth round pick for a future second and fourth, but does that move make them Superbowl contenders this season?. The Titans had a definite need at wide receiver and made the most of...