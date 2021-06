As the COVID-19 pandemic continues receding in Sheboygan County, the Division of Pubic Health has announced that its daily updates will conclude on Friday, June 18th, and the first of what will be weekly reports will be issued on Thursday, June 24th. And although the daily report will be discontinued, the dashboard will still be updated each day and made available on the county’s COVID-19 website at sheboygancounty.com. The change was said to reflect the continued decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and activity level. The County DPH says that they continue to be cautiously optimistic about the current situation and encourage community members to consider receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Help with scheduling appointments is available by calling 920-395-9890.