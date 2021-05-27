Missouri News Headlines Thursday, May 27, 2021
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Four Kansas City-area state lawmakers are asking Missouri’s governor to call a special session on the issue of Kansas City police funding. The Republicans say the Kansas City Council has cut 42-million dollars from the police and transferred it to a community service fund. They describe the change as "unprecedented defunding of the K-C-P-D." Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas disagrees, saying that the money is being reallocated and that the move will improve community policing. State Representative Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs argues that violent crime in Kansas City is at an all-time high, noting it had a record 178 homicides in 2020 and that there have been 58 this year.www.kmaland.com