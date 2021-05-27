Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 27, 2021

(Davenport) -- Closing arguments are expected today (Thursday) in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts. The defense rested Wednesday after a day of witnesses that included the accused, Cristhian Bahena. Bahena claimed he was kidnapped by two armed men and the men put Tibbetts' body in the trunk of his car. He admitted to hiding the body in a cornfield. Prosecutor Scott Brown questioned why Bahena was just telling the story now. Bahena said he was scared because the men threatened to harm him or his family. The trial resumes at 8:30 a-m. (Newton, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate from the Newton prison died from a medical emergency Tuesday at a hospital in Des Moines. Fifty-nine-year-old Tracy Lee Earles was serving a 43-year sentence for several crimes -- including third-degree sexual abuse from Polk County. His sentence began on July 27th, 2004. An autopsy is planned.