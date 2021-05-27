Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newton, IA

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, May 27, 2021

By Learfield News
kmaland.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Davenport) -- Closing arguments are expected today (Thursday) in the trial of the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts. The defense rested Wednesday after a day of witnesses that included the accused, Cristhian Bahena. Bahena claimed he was kidnapped by two armed men and the men put Tibbetts' body in the trunk of his car. He admitted to hiding the body in a cornfield. Prosecutor Scott Brown questioned why Bahena was just telling the story now. Bahena said he was scared because the men threatened to harm him or his family. The trial resumes at 8:30 a-m. (Newton, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says an inmate from the Newton prison died from a medical emergency Tuesday at a hospital in Des Moines. Fifty-nine-year-old Tracy Lee Earles was serving a 43-year sentence for several crimes -- including third-degree sexual abuse from Polk County. His sentence began on July 27th, 2004. An autopsy is planned.

www.kmaland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Newton, IA
City
Clarinda, IA
Newton, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Shambaugh, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Bondurant, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Tibbetts
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Tickets#Bears#Iowa News Headlines#Instaplay#The U S Post Office#The Boys Corn Club#The Girls Home Club#Home#Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lottery
Related
Iowa Statektvo.com

Governor Reynolds declares Monday DIPG Awareness Day in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (IOWA'S NEWS NOW) — For a fifth straight year, Iowa is joining more than 30 other states in declaring May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation on Monday to acknowledge the day in Iowa while meeting with the families...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Evacuation order still in place after fiery Iowa derailment

SIBLEY, Iowa (AP) — An evacuation order remains in place for part of a northwest Iowa town as firefighters work to extinguish a burning train after a weekend derailment. About 47 cars derailed Sunday afternoon near Sibley, including several cars that were carrying hazardous materials. The resulting fire created a...
Iowa StateQuad-Cities Times

Update: One teen dead, three injured in Dunkerton, Iowa crash

DUNKERTON, Iowa – Authorities have identified the person who died in a rollover crash on Sunday night as a Dunkerton teen. McKenzie Farmer, 15, died at the scene of the accident on Mount Vernon Road near Nesbit Road, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office. Farmer was one of...
Dike, IAQuad-Cities Times

One dead in golf cart crash at Dike course

DIKE – A Marshalltown man was killed in an accident on a golf course Friday. Jon Espenscheid, 56, was crossing County Club Lane in a Yamaha Golf Cart to enter the Fox Ridge Course around 12:49 p.m. when the cart and a Dodge Durango that was headed south on County Club collided, according to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office.
Iowa Stateaccesswdun.com

Prosecutor says trial in Iowa student's death won't be easy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A prosecutor warned prospective jurors Monday that the trial of a Mexican national charged in the 2018 fatal stabbing of a University of Iowa student will include graphic evidence that will be emotionally difficult to see and hear. Prosecutor Scott Brown said the first-degree murder trial...
Iowa StateKCRG.com

Men charged in Iowa triple homicide seek separate trials

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A judge has ruled that three men charged in the shooting death of three Des Moines teens will be tried together. Emmanuel Totaye Jr., Daishawn Gills and Leontreal Jones had all filed motions seeking separate first-degree murder trials in the January 2020 deaths of brothers Devonte Swanks and Malachi Swanks and a friend, Thayne Wright.
Iowa StateKCRG.com

School bus carrying 10 students overturns in rural Iowa

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say no one was seriously injured when a school bus carrying 10 students overturned into a ditch in rural south-central Iowa. The accident happened early Monday morning on a rural road near the Hanson Prairie Preserve north of Winterset. Television station KCCI showed video on its website of the Winterset School District bus lying on its side off a dirt road before a tow truck pulled it upright.
Iowa StatePosted by
104.5 KDAT

The Iowa Amish Have Shunned the COVID-19 Vaccine

I've always been fascinated with Amish culture and tradition. As a kid, my dad and I would travel to Lancaster, Pennsylvania to visit friends of his. The city has a huge Amish population, about 25,000, and my dad's pals were friendly with some of the area Amish. As a child, it's hard to grasp someone not being interested in a Walkman (that dates me) or video games. I have to say, I still have that fascination as an adult.