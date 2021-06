In anticipation of the global announcement of the Realme GT 5G, the device has appeared on the official European website of the company. In Europe, the smartphone will be available in one modification: with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of ROM. They will ask for 549 euros for the device. That is, it is more expensive than the insider said earlier. Nevertheless, the novelty will still be one of the most affordable devices with the top-end Snapdragon 888 processor on board. For comparison, its competitor, the Xiaomi Mi 11i, starts at 699 euros in Europe.