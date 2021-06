Huawei is set to announce a few things this week. To be exact, the big event will happen on June 2, Wednesday. Existing phones are expected to receive an update as HarmonyOS will officially launch. Last week, we mentioned the Huawei Watch 3 would come with HarmonyOS. Of course, the Huawei P50 series phones are anticipated to be shown off as well. We hope to know then too if HarmonyOS would be used by other Chinese OEMs and what are Huawei’s plans.