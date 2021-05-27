Realme C25s Price in Malaysia & Specs
The Realme C25s is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU processor with 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM. The device also has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD (720 x 1600 pixels, 270 ppi) display. It has a Triple: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF (International model) + or + 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06", 1.12µm, PDAF (India model) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G and 4G LTE. It packs in a Li-Po 6000 mAh, non-removable battery at 9.6mm device thickness, running on Android 11, Realme UI 2.0.technave.com