Photographers who are from any other place than Upstate NY would love it here. There are so many hidden gems. There are stunning hikes, incredible lakes, picturesque mountains, all nearby from one another. (I’d recommend having a car if you want to get to these places as well). As someone that currently lives in Saratoga Springs, New York, which isn’t too far from Albany, only about 30 minutes, it is a lot easier to have your own vehicle instead of depending on, say, Uber or, in my case, Skidmore’s transportation system. Don’t get me wrong, there is nothing wrong with my college’s transit system, but having your own shit would be better.