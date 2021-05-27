Cancel
Optimism when borders reopen

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Air Transport Association (IATA) and Tourism Economics released a long-term view for post-COVID-19 passenger demand recovery which demonstrates that people remain eager to travel in the short and long-term. To ensure that aviation can sustainably deliver its social and economic benefits as it meets this long-term demand, it is critical that governments step-up their support for more efficient operations and foster an effective energy transition.

