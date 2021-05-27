Corporate Traveller joins forces with Flight Centre Business Travel to strengthen SME customer offering

Increasing innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), could result in multiple benefits for both business travelers and companies operating in the global Business Travel market. Companies can offer personalized services tailored to the needs of today's tech-savvy business travelers with the integration of AI in their applications. A typical mobile assistant is a perfect example of AI in the business travel market, that helps travelers during their journey by delivering required information instantly. Saved customer profiles with important information such as passport numbers, payment cards, flight details, business itinerary, and frequent flyer details are just some parts of this process that led to contextual and custom customer experience. There are various areas in a business travel ecosystem which are integrating technology innovations into their services, for instance, 'smart' airline seats, luggage mapping & tracking, temperature controls in hotels.