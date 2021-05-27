Cancel
Corporate Traveller joins forces with Flight Centre Business Travel to strengthen SME customer offering

By Theodore Koumelis
TravelDailyNews.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorporate Traveller UK, specialists in managing travel for SMEs, is poised to grow market share and expand its offering after joining forces with fellow SME division, Flight Centre Business Travel UK. Parent company, Flight Centre Travel Group, has taken the decision to merge Flight Centre Business Travel (FCBT) with Corporate...

www.traveldailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Technology#Travel Management Company#Travel Services#Global Travel#Uk#Fcbt#Flight Centre#Corporate Traveller#Fctg#Emea#Fcm
