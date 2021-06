With the launch of the upcoming 3080 Ti and 3070 Ti desktop graphics cards now confirmed, there is still something of an open question as to what Nvidia now plans to do with their ‘SUPER‘ branding. I mean, based on the desktop variants now available (well, nearly available), it would seem that these new Ti designs don’t now allow for enough ‘wiggle room’ to really justify anything other than a 3060 SUPER. – Following a report via Videocardz, however, leaked internal documents from Lenovo may have just given us our biggest hint yet as to what the future holds for 30XX ‘SUPER’ graphics cards.