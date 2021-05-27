Cancel
St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Heralds a new beacon of beachfront glamour with the debut of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Regis Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. Extending the legacy of St. Regis from New York’s finest address of 55th and Fifth, the resort blends the timelessness of a bygone era with avant-garde Bermudian design and cultural influences. Situated in the historic Town of St. George’s, an UNESCO World Heritage site, and nestled among the soft sands and turquoise water of St. Catherine’s Beach, the resort is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island. Drawing upon the celebrated spirit of leisure travel, The St. Regis Bermuda Resort seamlessly brings together elegant accommodations, exceptional amenities, and the brand’s signature Butler Service to create an enchanted island escape.

www.traveldailynews.com
