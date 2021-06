The past year has been especially tough for UK cities. Long months of locking down have deprived our usually bustling metropolises of their lifeblood, with both locals and former swells of visitors favouring more remote destinations and experiences that are naturally more socially distant. But, as summer approaches and cities have excitedly begun to open up, urban centres shouldn’t be neglected and in fact can provide invigorating breaks to stimulate the senses and welcome back the kind of energising exploration that can only be found by discovering (or rediscovering) a city.