Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Huawei Watch 3 unveiling on 2 June and it'll come with HarmonyOS pre-installed.

technave.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt seems that Huawei recently posted an update confirming that the Huawei Watch 3 will be one of the products to come with HarmonyOS pre-installed. With that being said, it should come with several notable features such as mobile payments, as well as access to certain apps that are available on the Huawei AppGallery.

technave.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payments#Huawei Appgallery#The Huawei Watch 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Huawei
News Break
Facebook
Related
Electronicsrecombu.com

Everything you need to know about the Huawei Watch 3

Huawei has released a whole load of new tech, including a wearable that runs Harmony OS. It certainly looks the part, but what are the specs like?. The Huawei Watch 3 has just arrived on the scene – along with a few other tech goodies from the Chinese brand, including the new MatePad Pro and two new MateView monitors. Much like its predecessors, it retains much of the excellent hardware that has brought acclaim to the brand, but the addition of Harmony OS software could be a game changer if the gamble pays off.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Huawei will update around 100 Android devices to HarmonyOS, the first batch gets it today | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

YUKI93, 55 minutes agoHave you even read the description from that YouTube video link? There is a link to where that… moreI know. That video sourced from Bilibili website, then shared to Youtube for all of us to see. That still doesnt change the fact that the video indeed shows HarmonyOS can run Play Store & Google apps.
NFLigeekphone.com

Huawei WATCH 3 Review: Flagship Watch That You Need in 2021

Huawei watches also have the WATCH series-as early as 2017, Huawei WATCH 2 was launched, with the built-in Wear OS operating system, and the main focus on independent communication (eSIM card) and health management. However, for most consumers, this watch is too advanced. Subsequently, Huawei launched the GT series, which was a great success.
Cell Phonestheinternetofallthings.com

Huawei’s HarmonyOS has IoT in mind

Huawei has announced the launch of the HarmonyOS for smartphones. It will start rolling out the same to certain models from Wednesday evening, offering users the chance to switch from the current operating system that is based on Google’s Android platform. Readers may recall that the US had banned Alphabet’s...
Electronicscnx-software.com

HarmonyOS launched on Huawei MatePad tablets, Watch 3 smartwatches

Huawei plans for an Android alternative called HongMeng (鸿蒙) OS were leaked in 2019 following tensions with the US government that prevented them from working with American and other companies around the world. The operating system was later called HarmonyOS for the overseas markets, and Huawei released HarmonyOS 2.0 beta in September of last year, where we learned it was heavily inspired by Android, replacing Google GMS with Huawei’s own HMS, but using the same development tools.
Cell Phonespmldaily.com

Huawei launches range of new products powered by HarmonyOS 2

Shenzhen, China – Huawei launched a range of smartphones, smart watches, and tablets powered by its new HarmonyOS 2 operating system today, including a new version of the HUAWEI Mate 40 Series and HUAWEI Mate X2, the HUAWEI WATCH 3 Series, and the HUAWEI MatePad Pro. At Thursday’s event, Huawei...
Cell Phonesdweb.news

Huawei unveiled its new OS that will replace Google’s Android

When Huawei found itself unable to do business with US tech companies a couple of years ago, the Chinese handset vendor rolled out a version of Android with no Google apps preinstalled. The US ban on Huawei meant Google could not license the Android experience available on other handsets to Huawei, so the Chinese giant had to create a fork for the world’s most popular mobile operating system. All Huawei Android phones that followed shipped with the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) platform on top of Android. That was a massive challenge for Huawei. International Android buyers are used to a specific Android experience that includes access to Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, Google Maps, and especially the Play Store. Huawei had to devise its own app store (the AppGallery) on its new phones, and it could not include any Google apps.
Electronicsvoonze.com

The Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro arrive in Spain

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Yesterday was a great day for the Asian manufacturer. On the one hand, they presented their new Huawei MatePad 11 and MatePad 11 Pro tablets, as well as two new smartwatches with HarmonyOS. And todayThe Huawei Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro can now be purchased in Spain.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

When will HarmonyOS 2.0 come to your mobile: Huawei announces dates until 2022

Just yesterday, Huawei kept its promise and firmly announced HarmonyOS 2.0, the company’s new operating system for its mobiles. And for your tablets. And for its electric cars. And for mobiles from other brands like Meizu … The company’s idea is ambitious, gigantic:. Create your own interconnected IoT ecosystem under...
Cell PhonesMacworld

Huawei’s HarmonyOS is the iOS-iPadOS mashup we want Apple to make

Ever since the U.S. government forbade Huawei from using Google’s Android OS as the foundation of its EMUI operating system, the China-based tech giant has been experimenting with various betas for its homegrown mobile OS. Huawei finally unveiled HarmonyOS for phones and tablets at an event Wednesday and it will look very familiar to Apple fans.
ElectronicsT3.com

Huawei Watch 3: the stunning new Harmony OS smart watch

The Huawei Watch 3 is the company’s new flagship smart watch that will run its new Harmony OS. As part of Huawei’s product launch this week it debuted the new Watch 3 as well as a premium Watch 3 Pro model. The first thing that stands out about the new...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Huawei GPlay mini - Obtain and install Magisk

I have rooted my GPlay and installed TWRP. Unfortunately my banking app detects the root and refuses to work. I heard about Magisk which can be used to bypass this. Can anyone tell me where to get this for my GPlay and how to install it?. I have TWRP 2.8.7.0...
Beauty & Fashiongeekculture.co

Huawei Brings New HarmonyOS And MatePad Pro 10.8 To Singapore

In the quest to diversify its product offerings, industry giant Huawei has slowly been expanding into other venues beyond the smartphone market. The past years have seen the company launch a host of products from different lines, two of which include the MateBook laptops and flagship MatePad tablet. Following an earlier announcement of its first-ever gaming monitor and an accompanying sibling for everyday productivity, the brand is also rolling out its new HarmonyOS operating system to Singapore, along with the MatePad Pro 10.8.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Huawei Watch 3 gets unboxed (Video)

The new Huawei Watch 3 was made official yesterday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a new hands on video. The video below from Tech Spurt gives us a good look at the new Huawei Watch 3, including kts design and range of features.