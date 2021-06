Property/casualty commercial lines carriers have ambitious plans to expand their distribution channels. Much of the change is centered around traditional channels and agents, brokers, MGAs, and wholesalers. Because of that, my original title idea was, “The More Things Change, the More They Stay the Same.” However, our new SMA research shows that there is much more going on here than just upgrading relationships with existing partners. So, I settled on the tagline, “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” but I doubt that Bob Dylan was thinking about insurance when he penned that tune in 1964.