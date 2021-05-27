Spain opens borders on the 7th of June

MADRID - The President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, presented at the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) the Digital Covid Certificate of the EU that was agreed between the European Commission, the European Council and the European Parliament. "With the Digital Covid Certificate, Spain will resume all its economic activity safely and we will achieve mobility within the European Union this summer,” Sánchez commented. The president clarified that this is not to be treated as a passport, nor travel document, and it is not a requirement for travel. "It is a mechanism that will facilitate mobility, as well as arrival and passenger transit, and which will be launched as of 01 July,” he specified.