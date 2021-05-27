Most exciting wildlife experiences to travel for in 2021

Cool virtual travel experiences for 2021: Louvre, Mars, Angkor Wat and more. Walk on mars, travel back in time at Angkor Wat, and so much more. Countries are increasingly introducing the vaccine passport — an app that proves you have been inoculated and are, thus, safe to travel. Created in a bid to bring back the hard-hit travel industry on its feet, the vaccine passport is still in its initial stages and there will be a lot of debates till it, hopefully, becomes widely acceptable. So, reaching the pre-pandemic travel status will take time. But if you still want to take a trip or two without any restrictions and visit some of your favourite destinations, thanks to technology, you can get 360-degree, interactive virtual travel experiences from your home. All you need is a smartphone or laptop and, better still, Virtual Reality (VR) sets.