Restrictions push Lima’s hotel occupancy down after reaching 6-month high

The President of Mapfre, Antonio Huertas, has advanced that it hopes to reach an agreement on the alliance in bancassurance with Bankia “in the coming weeks”, after the integration of the company into CaixaBank, that is positive for both companies. The executive highlighted that Mapfre and CaixaBank are “two large leading institutions in their respective sectors” that are currently facing a reformulation of an alliance in the bank-insurance activity that has been “very successful.”