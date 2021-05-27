Restrictions push Lima’s hotel occupancy down after reaching 6-month high
BOGOTA - Recent COVID-19 restrictions pushed Lima’s hotel occupancy down after the market had reached a six-month high in April, according to data from STR. After not reaching the 60% level since 30 October 2020, Lima’s occupancy eclipsed that mark on five separate days in April, including a high of 64.0% on the 12th. Most recently, the market has been below 50% since 23 April and dropped to a low of 25.7% on 16 May.www.traveldailynews.com