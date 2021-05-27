Riskline’s travel alerts now in French & Spanish
“As a $1.4 trillion industry employing tens of thousands of people worldwide, the business travel sector has a truly international reach and this is set to increase as travel gradually resumes. In order to operate, the business travel sector needs the most up to date, verified travel intelligence. What’s more, this intelligence should be communicated in a range of languages to reflect the growing global nature of the sector and ensure it can be accessed by a large number of travel professionals.” Emanuele Scansini, Director of Partnerships & Strategic Relations at Riskline, explains the driving force behind the launch of Riskline’s Alert Messaging in French and Spanish.www.traveldailynews.com