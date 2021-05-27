Riskline’s travel alerts now in French & Spanish

What’s it like to travel in Europe as an American now? Here’s a first person account of the first leg on our trip and first stop, Turkey, a favorite of ours, along with my picks for hotel, sights, restaurants and a guide. Bottom line, it’s easier than I anticipated, there are a lot of safety protocols in place such as health forms for visitors, and a few restrictions that are pretty much respected. It was wonderful, too, to not have any crowds in what is one of the most beautiful months of the year here. We combined the Istanbul visit with a trip to the little touristed region of Southeastern Turkey, once ancient Mesopotamia, crossed by the Tigris and the Euphrates Rivers, with unique sights, and the capital of the kebab and baklava for you foodies.Read about this in Part 2.