ATPCO appoints new executives, expanding diversity in leadership team and sharpening company’s customer-centric focus

Jedidiah 'Jedi' Alex Koh is the Founder of Coaching Changes Lives, Asia's leading Coaching Firm Specializing in Team Leadership Development. The future of work will see more diverse team members and a more distributed workforce. Teams will have players from a wide spectrum of domain specialization, and they will need to learn to be nimble, agile and flexible in the face of a "new normal." The world in the post-pandemic era will have a different modus operandi. Things will never go back to the same as they were. Leaders have to lead their teams in a whole new way to bridge the gap of uncertainty, to move through the fog of obscurity and to venture into new grounds to create value for their stakeholders.