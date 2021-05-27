Cancel
Business

ATPCO appoints new executives, expanding diversity in leadership team and sharpening company’s customer-centric focus

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULLES, VA – ATPCO announced that two new executives have been added to its leadership team, with Ellen Lee joining as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) and Maya Bordeaux as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO). Both hires bring fresh perspectives and decades of experience spanning multiple industry sectors to ATPCO and will help shape and drive the company’s ongoing transformation following the recent appointment of Alex Zoghlin as President and CEO.

www.traveldailynews.com
Ellen Lee
